ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two people were shot in Allentown on Sunday night.

Gunshots rang out around 9:30 p.m. in the area of North Hazel and Chew streets, said city police on Monday.

Officers found one person with a gunshot wound to the body, and they applied lifesaving first aid treatment, police said. He was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

A second gunshot victim showed up at the hospital and is being treated for injuries to the body, police said.

Both victims are expected to survive.

Authorities blocked off the road with police tape while they investigated.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing, but that there is no threat to the community.

Investigators did not comment on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information or witnesses should call police at 610-437-7721 or submit an anonymous tip through the Tip411 app.