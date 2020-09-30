BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Two people are in custody after a shooting in Bethlehem that left a Whitehall High School student dead Tuesday night.
Police responded to the area of Saucon Park, near Norwood Street and Dearborn Avenue, around 9:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
Aiden Toussaint, 17, was pronounced dead at 10:30 p.m. at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, said the Lehigh County coroner's office. He was a senior and wrestler at Whitehall Coplay high school.
The incident began when Isaac Bringuez contacted Toussaint and arranged a drug sale with him, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck said in a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
During the transaction, several people tried to rob Toussaint, and during an ensuing altercation, Toussaint was shot and killed, Houck said. Investigators say two teens put Toussaint in a car and flagged down police at 4th and Lynn, not far from the park. He died at the hospital.
Police took two people into custody Wednesday. Isaac Bringuez and Christopher Nieves, both 16, are being charged with homicide, robbery, and related offenses, Houck said.
Police issued an arrest warrant for Gabriel Ramos, 18. He is also being charged with homicide and robbery.
Two other people, whose identities are known by police, are being sought in connection with the case, Houck said. Police are still actively investigating the shooting.
Former high school wrestling teammate Wilfred Jimenez can't imagine anyone wanting to hurt his friend.
"I can't, everyone loves him," he said.
Jimenez says Toussaint was someone he admired.
"He was very outgoing, he was a hard worker, very enthusiastic, put a smile on everyone's faces," Jimenez said.