L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a crash Wednesday afternoon involving a State Police vehicle in Lehigh County.

It happened on Hamilton Boulevard and Brookside Road near the entrance to the Target Shopping Plaza in Lower Macungie Township.

Video shows both vehicles were heavily damaged.

The driver of the other vehicle had to be extricated and was taken to the hospital.

The trooper suffered minor injuries.

There's no word on what caused the crash. More details are expected Wednesday.