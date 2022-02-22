Car crash generic

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Two people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Lehigh Township, Northampton County Monday.

The Lehigh Township Police Department was called to a crash on Route 248 at the Route 873 intersection around 4:20 p.m., according to a news release from township police.

Police say a car traveling eastbound on Route 248 tried to turn south onto Route 873. It left the roadway, drove across a traffic island, then crashed into an SUV facing north on Route 873, police said.

The SUV was pushed into a third vehicle, police said.

Two occupants of the SUV were both transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital for undisclosed injuries, according to the news release.

Police say alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding the crash can call Lehigh Township Police at 610-760-8800.

