ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A crash in Allentown started as a pursuit involving police in Emmaus and ended in a big mess early Monday morning. But people in the neighborhood where the crash happened say things could have been much worse.
"It was just a total mess. It almost looked like a bomb had gone off," said homeowner Jeff Gress. "I had just fallen asleep. And the loud crash woke me up and I, I looked outside my window. And to my surprise, I see a car in my yard."
Emmaus police said it started as a pursuit in the 700 block of Harrison Street just after 12:30 a.m. Police said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when they lost track of the vehicle.
Officers spotted it again as it headed into Allentown.
"And that pursuit ensued and went into Allentown along Emaus Avenue, where the fleeing vehicle crashed. On Fourth, around Fourth and Emmaus Avenue," said Emmaus Police Chief Jason Apgar.
Four parked cars were damaged.
Police said the 22-year-old male driver of the vehicle and the 21-year-old passenger were both injured and taken to the hospital. No one else was injured, but the damage to the other vehicles and property is severe.
"Had it been earlier in the day who knows, I mean there's all these people walking by here and everything or even somebody could have just gotten home from work and parked their car, and it would have been disastrous," Gress said.
It's unclear why the driver was speeding and trying to evade police. Both Emmaus and Allentown PD are investigating.