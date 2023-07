ALBURTIS, Pa. - Two people are injured after an SUV smashed into a home in a Lehigh County neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the 100 block of South Main Street in Alburtis.

The driver of the SUV and a person who was inside the home were taken to the hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries.

A neighbor tells 69 News four people live in the home.

Two dogs made it out of the home safely.