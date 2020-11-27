Whitehall shooting Latest Food Trends scene
Ethan Walthier | 69 News

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Two people were injured in an early-morning shooting at an after-hours club in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County.

Officers were called around 5:15 a.m. to Latest Food Trends in the 1200 block of MacArthur Road, police said.

Upon arrival, officers were told two victims were located at an area hospital, but their conditions were not known, Whitehall police told 69 News.

It's not clear what led to the shooting, but the situation started inside the building and moved outside into the parking lot, police said.

There were patrons and employees inside at the time.

Police have not released a possible motive, but are asking for the public's help in the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should call Whitehall police at 610-437-3042.

Crime scene tape surrounded the parking lot and building, and police closed MacArthur Road between Fairmont Avenue and Jordan Parkway while they investigate.

