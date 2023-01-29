UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Two people were killed in a crash in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County on Sunday.

A tractor-trailer and car collided on Hamilton Boulevard around 4 p.m.

Police said the car was traveling south on Folk Road and trying to cross Hamilton Boulevard. That's when a tractor-trailer traveling east on Hamilton Boulevard struck the car.

Authorities have not yet identified the victims because family members were still being notified.

The accident is being investigated by the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office and the county's Crash Reconstruction Task Force.