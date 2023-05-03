Two Lehigh County firefighters who died while fighting a fire last year will be honored.

Marvin Gruber and Zachary Paris of the Community Fire Company of New Tripoli responded to a house fire in Schuylkill County last December.

They got trapped inside and had to be pulled out. They both later died at a hospital.

This weekend, the pair will be among the 144 firefighters being honored at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Maryland.

Their names will be inscribed on a bronze plaque and become part of the memorial.