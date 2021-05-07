EMMAUS, Pa. - Pennsylvania's top cop says a "ghost gun" was seized during a search connected to two Lehigh County men accused of straw-purchasing dozens of guns.
38-year-old James Gleason of Emmaus and 37-year-old Reynold Lewis are charged in connection with the illegal purchase of 29 guns.
State Attorney General Josh Shapiro says a "ghost gun" kit was found during a search of Lewis's residence.
Lewis instructed Gleason to make straw purchases of firearms to pay back debt related to Gleason’s methamphetamine use, according to the state attorney general's office. Gleason is alleged to have facilitated the 29 illegal purchases of firearms through a straw purchaser from at least seven different firearms dealers in four months.
He says "ghost guns" are especially a danger because they can be quickly assembled and lack serial numbers so they cannot be traced.