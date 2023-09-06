LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - The Wall Street Journal has released its list of the 400 best colleges and universities in the country.

Two schools from the Lehigh Valley made the list.

Lehigh University in Bethlehem earned a lofty ranking of 14th best school.

Muhlenberg College in Allentown came in at number 112.

The list is put together using data like graduation rates and salaries after graduation.

Students and recent grads are surveyed about the learning environment and student diversity as well.

The top school in New Jersey is also the top school in the country: Princeton University.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology is number two followed by Yale University at three.

Penn State University ranked 220 and Temple University made the list at 260.