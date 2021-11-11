WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A nonprofit that helps veterans is marking Veterans Day by making sure vets and their families in the Lehigh Valley and elsewhere don't go hungry on Thanksgiving.
Monroe County-based Valor Clinic Foundation teamed up with the Warrior Brotherhood Veterans Motorcycle Club to collect frozen turkeys Thursday in Whitehall Township.
The inaugural "Turkey Drop" was held at VFW Post 7293.
The goal was to get 300 turkeys for families in northeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
"We're going to try to do this every year for them because there's always that constant need and what our mission is is vets helping vets, so we're here to support them," said Gentry LaMartin, with the Warrior Brotherhood Veterans Motorcycle Club.
The group also collected monetary donations and gift cards to Shop Rite and Weis.