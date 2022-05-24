ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two local organizations are helping low-income families in Allentown feel at home.
They're doing so by restoring a block of houses near the St. Luke's Sacred Heart campus.
Lehigh Valley Habitat for Humanity partnered with BSI Corporate Benefits to help serve the community in their "Adopt A Block" initiative.
"And consistently it's the same faces representing the same companies and organizations that continue to get things done in the greater Lehigh Valley," said BSI Corporate Benefits CEO Tony DaRe.
Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Allentown to recognize the completion of the project and to provide safe and stable housing for the community.
"We've raised over $850,000, all of which is coming back into the neighborhood around St. Luke's Sacred Heart and the surrounding Jordan Heights neighborhood," said Jessica Elliot, Executive Director of Lehigh Valley Habitat for Humanity.
Through the initiative, volunteers and dedicated staff restored the exterior of each home to alleviate the cost for families. Organizers also did a walking tour to see the changes.
"It's the nonprofit organizations, the families we're serving, the funders, the companies that come out to support the work that we're doing, it's amazing to be a part of it and it just shows that power of partnership," Elliot said.
Officials from BSI, whose mission it is to work with nonprofits, awarded a check to Habitat Lehigh Valley to help the organization continue serving low-income families.