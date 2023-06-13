Two Lehigh Valley companies are among the several in Pennsylvania named on Inc. magazine's best workplaces for 2023.

myHr Partner, a human resources outsourcing firm based in the Allentown area, and BSI Corporate Benefits, an employee benefits consulting firm based in the Bethlehem area, made the magazine's national list.

Inc.'s list includes 591 American companies that "get how happiness drives employee productivity."

There are 18 from Pennsylvania, including the two Lehigh Valley companies, as well as Boyertown area's ClimeCo and Monroe County's HiringThing.