Two Lehigh Valley Health Network COVID-19 vaccine clinics are now accepting walk-ins in addition to scheduled appointments, according to a news release from LVHN.
The change is part of an effort to provide even greater access to COVID-19 vaccines in the face of the omicron variant, LVHN said.
The clinics accepting walk-ins are:
Northampton Crossings: The clinic is in the former Sears Hardware location at the Northampton Crossings shopping center off Route 248 (Easton-Nazareth Highway) near Route 33. Operating hours are Tuesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Whitehall: The Whitehall clinic is at 2633 MacArthur Rd. (Route 145), north of Schadt Avenue, next to the Giant supermarket. Operating hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“If you aren’t vaccinated, or are due for your booster, please come in and roll up your sleeve to protect yourself and those around you,” said Laura Williams, COVID vaccine clinic coordinator for LVHN.
“Vaccines work. They help prevent hospitalization and death and every additional shot that goes into an arm puts us one step closer to ending this pandemic, now two years old.”
LVHN operates several COVID-19 clinics in the region. Clinics other than Northampton Crossings and Whitehall will continue to require appointments.
For more COVID-19 information and answers to frequently asked COVID questions, people can visit LVHN's website.