NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Two Macungie residents who led an organized retail theft organization that hit stores in Berks, Lehigh and Montgomery counties have been ordered to face trial on criminal charges.

Joseph Payea, 67, and Penelope McClain, 49, were scheduled to face preliminary hearings Tuesday before District Judge James P. Gallagher on corrupt organizations and related charges.

Online records show the most serious charges against both were bound over for county court.

Montgomery County authorities seized nearly $100,000 of merchandise in their investigation.

Officials say Payea posted lists of items they wanted on social media to a group of people suffering from addiction. They say the two would then buy the stuff from the thieves and resell it below market value.

Authorities say the items were stolen primarily from Lowe's and Home Depot stores.

Among the items authorities seized were about 50 chainsaws and 67 spools of electrical wire, authorities said.

Officials say they also seized nearly $90,000 of cash when they arrested Payea and McClain.

Payea faces 20 felony charges, including conspiracy, organized retail theft, endangering the welfare of children, criminal solicitation and criminal use of a communications facility.

McClain faces 14 charges, including 11 felonies, that also include conspiracy, organized retail theft, criminal solicitation and organized criminal theft.

Two charges against each – corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children – were dismissed, documents show.

Both face formal arraignment on Sept. 7.