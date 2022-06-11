EASTON, Pa. - The Ringo Starr show scheduled for Saturday evening is being postponed.
The show, at the State Theatre in Easton, is canceled because two members have tested positive for COVID.
A message from Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band writes that members Edgar Winter and Steve Lukather tested positive for COVID, forcing the group to reschedule the remaining 12 dates, and adding them to the September tour.
On Tuesday, Ringo let audiences in New York that Winter had COVID, but the rest of the band still performed.
“We are so sorry to let the fans down. It’s been wonderful to be back out on the road and we have been having such a great time playing for you all. But as we all know, COVID is still here and despite being careful these things happen. I want to thank the fans for their patience, I send you all peace and love, and we can’t wait to be back in the Fall,” said Ringo.
Information on shows will be announced and rescheduled soon. The State Theatre will be notifying patrons with updates.