ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two men are accused of opening fire on a Bethlehem man outside of an Allentown supermarket.

Adalberto Morales-Ortiz, 45, and Axel Fontanez-Morales, 21, are behind bars after the shooting Sunday night near the C-Town Market in the 400 block of Tilghman Street.

Police say surveillance video shows the 27-year-old victim, identified as Jose Tirado-Ramirez, driving to the area, then interacting with a group of people, including Fontanez-Morales.

The victim walks away, then has a second verbal interaction with the group, before walking towards his car, the paperwork says.

That's when the other suspect, Morales-Ortiz, walks up to the victim while pointing a gun at him, police say. The two struggle for the gun, and Morales-Ortiz fires multiple times.

Fontanez-Morales then also fires multiple times at the victim, police say.

Tirado, who was hit multiple times, got into his car and drove down the alley behind the parking lot, but crashed into a parked car about a block away, the county district attorney confirmed.

Responding officers found him in his car and he was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities say.

Morales-Ortiz was injured, but police did not comment on the nature of his injuries.

Morales-Ortiz, of Bethlehem, and Fontanez-Morales, of Whitehall, are both charged with homicide, attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

According to the Pennsylvania Uniform Crime Reporting System, the number of murder and non-negligent manslaughter killings in Allentown is more than double what it was this time last year.

In May of 2022, there were three, and this year, there are seven. The total number for all of last year was nine.

Advocates against gun violence are concerned that number will continue to grow.

"It's just another senseless act that, you know, there's a grieving family. And I just think we just have to do better as a community," said Michael Richardson, with Promise Neighborhoods.