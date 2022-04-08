Generic prison cell

ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Two men have been sentenced in a homicide that happened in Allentown two years ago.

Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said in a release Friday Nikolas Jarred Acevedo, 23, and Pedro Luis-Acevedo-Solano, 21, have been sentenced to prison in the shooting death of 18-year-old Elijaah Rodriguez.

Acevedo pleaded guilty to third degree murder and was sentenced to 16-40 years behind bars. His accomplice Luis-Acevedo-Solano was sentenced to 8-20 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery, serious bodily injury and other related charges, Martin said.

Another man, Jamett Antonio Rivera, 20, was sentenced to 21-46 years for his role in the crime as well.

Rodriguez was shot and killed in the 1200 block of Turner Street on March 3, 2020.

