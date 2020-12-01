WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Two more people are facing charges in a shooting in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County on Friday.
The shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the parking lot of the Latest Food Trends.
Miguel Delanuez, 33, from Allentown, and Hector Mercado, 55, from Bethlehem, were charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, as well as criminal conspiracy, both misdemeanors.
The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.
Waldemar Medero Cora, 24, has also been charged in the shooting. Township police say Medero Cora was fighting with about a dozen people around 5 a.m. in the parking lot of the Latest Food Trends restaurant, police said.
During the struggle, Medero Cora's handgun was discharged and shot into a vehicle with a crowd of people nearby, court documents say.
Court paperwork does not say if anyone was hit by the gunfire, but Whitehall police said Friday two people were injured. They were in stable condition, at last check, but police did not comment on the nature of their injuries.
Medero Cora was arraigned Sunday on charges of reckless endangerment and persons not to possess a gun, due to a 2018 felony aggravated assault conviction.