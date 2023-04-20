EASTON, Pa. - The halls of a local St. Luke's University hospital are looking more colorful.

Two murals commissioned by the Nurture Nature Center are now mounted on the walls at the health network's Easton campus.

A ceremony was held there Thursday to dedicate the murals to the hospital.

The large murals were created by artists Jackie Lima and Don Wilson, who say their work represents the people of Easton, Wilson, and Bangor, and their resilience.

The artwork was previously displayed at several locations throughout the area.