CATASAUQUA, Pa. – Catasauqua Borough Council made a decision Monday night on the future of fire services in Catasauqua Borough and North Catasauqua Borough.
Council voted to move forward with a vote of confidence in a 2022 report completed by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, which studied the fire services in both boroughs.
Catasauqua Fire Chief Richard Hertzog Jr. said the final recommendation is not a merger, not an incorporation and not a takeover.
Instead, the recommendation is for a regionalization of the two fire companies. This means both would continue to act independently, with each funded by its respective municipality.
Catasauqua Borough is located in Lehigh County, while North Catasauqua Borough is situated in Northampton County.
The difference would have both fire companies operating under one roof from the Catasauqua Borough building at 90 Bridge St.
According to the DCED report, the existing station there is modern and functional, with "all the contemporary amenities needed," and "is capable of performing as a regional fire station."
In addition, the report suggests the future purchase of fire apparatus could be done jointly.
In approving the study, council said it will now move forward to develop an agreement for the regionalization.
Hertzog said North Catasauqua Borough Council also voted to move forward with the recommendations of the study Monday night.