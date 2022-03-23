BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board approved the necessary variances to allow an apartment building to be built at 2854 Linden St., near the corner of Butztown Road.
The plan presented to the board Wednesday calls for a three-story, 200-foot building with 36 apartments and 72 parking spaces. The 2.9 acre lot would normally allow for a 180-foot building and 36 spaces.
The land's owners, Dino and Joanna Cantelmi, have lived on the property in a single-family home for the past 22 years, and have only recently moved to a new house just up the road.
Dino Cantelmi said he wanted to stay involved in the development of the lot rather than selling the property to a developer because he "wanted to remain in control."
He said he proposed the three-story design rather than the four or five stories allowed by ordinance because he believed it would fit in better with the neighborhood.
A handful of residents from the neighboring Lark Court condominiums spoke in opposition to the project. Several said they didn't object entirely but preferred a previously rejected plan that would have had the apartment building oriented facing Butztown Road.
However, resident Margaret Cox said she doesn't like the idea at all.
"I think it's going to change the entire neighborhood," Cox said. "The density of the neighborhood should not be increased."
West Goepp Street
The board also approved variances for an 18-unit apartment building at 130 West Goepp St., on land which is currently home to two auto repair garages.
Current residential zoning calls for the building to be near the front of the lot, with parking behind, but according to Joe Rentko, the engineer for the project, the slope of the property makes that difficult.
Because of the steepness, it would be hard to create an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant access, and the fire department would have trouble getting a truck in or out in the event of an emergency.
The proposed design would set the apartment building farther back on the lot, with some parking in front, allowing the builders more room to put in less-steep ramps.
Darlene Heller, the city's planning and zoning director, shared a letter from Mayor William Reynolds which called the proposal "exactly the kind of redevelopment project Bethlehem needs."
She said that removing the garages would eliminate two nonconforming uses and replace them with the kind of residential units the area is zoned for.
Commercial developments
JG Petrucci Co. was approved to build a 53,700-square-foot facility at 1010 Harvard Ave.
The building will have 63 parking spaces and eight loading docks, and could be used for manufacturing or as a small warehouse and distribution center, depending on the future tenants.
The board also OK'd a 30,000-gallon propane tank for Deiter Brothers Fuel Company at 1226 Stefko Blvd. With the new tank, Deiter Brothers will be able to offer retail propane sales from its Bethlehem location, which the company already does at its Easton location. This use will be in addition to the fuel oil business Deiter Brothers has operated there since 1944.
Amicus PA, a property management company, was denied a use variance to open an office in the ground floor space of its apartment building at 329-337 S. New St.