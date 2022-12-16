BETHLEHEM, Pa. - If you're headed to Christkindlmarkt this weekend, you'll still have a chance to get a gift that gives back.

Among the outdoor huts, you'll find the Treats2Love Recipe Jars made by the Lehigh Valley Center of Independent Living.

"It has numerous programs and services, including things like information, referral, peer support, peer support groups, independent, living skills, advocacy," said Seth Hoderewski, Director of Transition for LVCIL.

Hoderewski says the jars are made by young adults in the School to Life program. All proceeds go back to the nonprofit.

"All the dry ingredients that you need to be able to make a pumpkin cranberry bread or a three-bean chili, we also have a gluten-free option on the pumpkin cranberry bread," Hoderewski said.

Nick Larko is one of the young adults who makes the jars. He's been with LVCIL since 2009.

"I learned new processes and I had good people to teach me stuff. Like how to advocate," Larko said.

"it's helping these young adults learn the valuable skills, it's getting the message out about what LVCIL does," Hoderewski said.

"And the jars are great and a wonderful product for us to be able to have here as one of our vendors, but really more it's about all of the services that they provide in the community," said Nicole Dotta, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships at ArtsQuest.

You can get one Jar for $12 or 2 for $20.

The Treats2Love hut will be open at the market through the weekend.

"This year we've sold about 1000 jars already," Hoderewski said.