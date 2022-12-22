L. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Two of the three people accused in the theft of items from a family-run farm in southern Lehigh County are due in court next month.

Laura Ann Silva and Douglas H. Scott Jr. are charged with retail theft, according to court paperwork. They both face preliminary hearings on Jan. 13.

Authorities say the two stole the items from Hausman's Fruit Farm back in October.

The farm said at least $1,000 worth of items were taken.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said the pair, along with Alex Manesis, were charged on Oct. 31 in the theft.

It is unclear what will happen to Manesis next. Court documents list his case as currently "inactive."