ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police released more details about an incident in Allentown on Tuesday morning.

Several juveniles are facing charges after stealing a vehicle and crashing into several police cruisers, injuring two officers, said Allentown police on Wednesday.

It started around 7:30 a.m. when officers were called to the 700 block of N. 10th Street for a report of a vehicle that was just stolen.

An officer saw the stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of Early Street and tried to stop it, but the driver backed into the police car and took off at a high rate of speed, police said.

The stolen vehicle then hit another Allentown police car with an officer inside in the 1400 block of Gordon Street.

The driver kept going, and eventually stopped in the 1500 block of Warren Street and the people inside ran off, police said.

Officers heard that two people had broken into a home in the 1500 block of Gordon Street, and that's where they found and arrested the juvenile suspects, police said.

The juveniles, whose names were not released, were charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, theft, receiving stolen property and more.

Two Allentown officers were injured and taken to the hospital. Both were treated and released from the hospital later Tuesday, police said.

The investigation is active and ongoing.