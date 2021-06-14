BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Straight Arrow Products in Northampton County is famous for its Mane 'n Tail products.
But this weekend, the talk of the company, was a little less horse, and a lot more...bird.
"We had some little visitors wandering around the building," begins President Devon B. Katze.
Saturday, as employees took a break in the lunchroom, they realized they were not dining alone.
"Directly behind us in the window were the two peacocks, just standing there, inches from the window!" recalls Kailei Picciotti, who's the Communications Manager for Straight Arrow Products.
These are animal people, after all, so they sprung into action.
"If we could do something to help them, we have to go help them!" Picciotti says.
"They somehow corralled these little guys and got them into the building," says Katze.
Picciotti explains, "They were super calm and very friendly, surprisingly, for a peacock!"
And, while employees called authorities to find out what to do next, the birds took a look around.
"I was like 'oh my god, you can't make this up', it's like funny as heck, they're just kind of wandering around doing their little peacock thing!" Katze smiles.
They surveyed their surroundings, and employees surveyed them.
"They're making a mess, but it's fine," laughs Katze.
Authorities said no owners could be verified. So, being an animal company, this group got in touch with animal friends, and they say the peacocks are now heading to a nice home with someone who already owns peacocks.
So, it's a happy ending, but good luck ever topping a work story, like the tale of the two peacocks.
"I've never owned peacocks myself. I'm a horse guy," Katze says, and then laughs aloud.