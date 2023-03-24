ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Officers responded to the 100 block of East South Street in East Allentown early this morning for a shooting.

They say people were trying to get into parked cars when a resident confronted them.

Neighbors say attempted car break-ins have happened here before, however it's now turned deadly as police say when confronted by a resident shots were fired by those trying to get into cars and by that resident.

The gunfire led to the resident and one of those individuals being hit.

Aid was rendered at the scene, but both men died.

This was the second deadly shooting in Allentown within 6 hours.

Video from the scene shows evidence markers on a sidewalk in front of a home.

The identification of the victims is pending notification of next of kin.

The incident is being investigated by the Allentown Police Criminal Investigations Division and the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force as well as the Lehigh County District Attorney’s office and the Lehigh County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the Allentown Police Criminal Investigations Division at 610-437-7721, or make an anonymous tip through the Allentown Police Tip411 app.