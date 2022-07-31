WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Lehigh County coroner says two people are dead following a crash in Whitehall Township on Sunday night.
It happened at the intersection of MacArthur Road and Mechanicsville Road around 7 p.m.
A damaged car and a damaged motorcycle could be seen.
Some witnesses who did not want to appear on camera said they saw several motorcycles riding together in the area at the time of the crash.
The crash is still under investigation.
