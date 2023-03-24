ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Two people were killed in an exchange of gunfire in east Allentown early Friday morning.

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to the 100 block of East South Street, where the police said would-be thieves were attempting to open the doors of parked vehicles in the area when they were confronted by an armed resident.

One of the suspects and the resident exchanged gunfire, with both being killed, according to the police.

Neighbors told 69 News that attempted car break-ins have happened in the area before.

This was the second deadly shooting in Allentown within six hours.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call the Allentown Police Department's detectives at 610-437-7721, or make an anonymous tip through the Allentown Police Tip411 app.