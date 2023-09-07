ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police responded to a report of shots fired in Allentown early Thursday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 500 block of N. 5th St.

A media release writes officers found an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers rendered aid on scene before the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

While investigating the incident, officers were notified of a second adult male victim arrived at the local hospital, the release writes.

The victims both suffered serious injuries but are expected to survive.

There has been very limited cooperation with the investigation, police say.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753.

Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 app.