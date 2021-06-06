Motorcycle accident generic

WIND GAP, Pa. - Two people were taken to the hospital for serious injuries following a crash that closed both lanes of Route 33 near Wind Gap for several hours Saturday. 

It happened on Route 33 northbound near the 512 Exit for Bath/Wind Gap. 

Pennsylvania State Police Belfast say the driver of a motorcycle, Leonard Napolitano, 65 and his passenger, Tina Dibiagio-Napolitano, 55 both of Nazareth were seriously injured in the crash that happened just after 10:00 a.m. 

Napolitano was taken to St. Luke's Fountain Hill Hospital. Dibiagio-Napolitano was flown to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital. 

Police say both Dibiagio and Dibiagio-Napolitano were wearing helmets. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

