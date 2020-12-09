BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Two school districts in the Lehigh Valley announced Wednesday they will temporarily switch to virtual learning for all students.
Bethlehem Area School District said Wednesday it will temporarily switch to remote learning starting next week.
District Superintendent Joseph Roy said the district will be moving to a fully remote learning schedule from December 14 to December 22. Students will then have their holiday break from December 23 to January 3, Roy said. Students will then resume remote learning from January 4 to January 8.
Roy said the district will remain on its remote learning schedule the week of January 4 in order to manage any surge in COVID-19 cases. Roy said the district will go back to its hybrid model on January 11.
Northampton Area School District is also temporarily switching to online learning starting next week, according to Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik.
The district will go fully virtual from Monday, Dec. 14 until Monday, January 11, Kovalchik said in a Twitter post Wednesday.
Parents and Students please check your email for an important update regarding the District moving to virtual classes for all student’s starting Monday, December 14, 2020, until Monday, January 11, 2021.— Joseph Kovalchik (@NASDschoolsSupt) December 9, 2020