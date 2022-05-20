Two separate incidents on I-78 are causing traffic delays. 

The first is on I-78 EB between Exit 60: PA 309 S, Quakertown, and Exit 67: PA 412 Hellertown/Bethlehem. 

All lanes of I-78 are closed in this area. 

The second incident is at MM 65.9 E. 

Police say multiple vehicles, including 2 tractor-trailers are involved. 

The crash happened just before 3:00 p.m. No estimate on when I-78 will reopen. 

Drivers should expect delays on RT 22 through Lehigh and Northampton Counties. 

Stick with 69 News for updates on this developing story. 

