Two separate incidents on I-78 are causing traffic delays.
The first is on I-78 EB between Exit 60: PA 309 S, Quakertown, and Exit 67: PA 412 Hellertown/Bethlehem.
All lanes of I-78 are closed in this area.
The second incident is at MM 65.9 E.
Police say multiple vehicles, including 2 tractor-trailers are involved.
The crash happened just before 3:00 p.m. No estimate on when I-78 will reopen.
Drivers should expect delays on RT 22 through Lehigh and Northampton Counties.
