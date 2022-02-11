Nobody anticipated the impact of COVID-19. There have been 77 million cases in the U.S., with more than 912,000 deaths.
Health care workers use the term marathon to describe the pandemic.
"I never really took a moment to, like, think how it's affecting me, but when I was invited for this interview, I thought this has been a really tough couple of years," said St. Luke's nurse Elizabeth McKenna.
McKenna says health care workers are trained to put their personal feelings aside. But losing patients on a pandemic scale has left cracks in the professional barrier.
"People in their 30s and 40s who come in close to death, or who we later find out who end up, excuse me, who've ended up dying, and we do the best we can for them," McKenna said.
St. Luke's Respiratory Therapist Elvis Oppong also knows what it's like. He says before the pandemic, most of his patients were treated and sent home.
"It's heartbreaking, having patients coming in now and the majority of them not leaving," Oppong said.
Oppong says he's had unvaccinated patients beg him for a vaccine prior to being intubated. But he says it's when some of them are removed from the ventilator that's especially hard.
"We call it terminal extubation, where you have to go in with the family watching you and you have to pull the tube out as you watch somebody die on your clock. How do you do that? It's hard. It's hard but that's what you have to do," Oppong said.
The American Medical Association says the emotional toll of the pandemic is felt by health care workers across the country. At the time of our interview, COVID hospitalizations were at one of the highest points due to the omicron variant.
"Really, I wouldn't have been able to keep going unless I felt in my heart that I was meant to be a nurse," McKenna said.
McKenna and Oppong say it's the drive to help others and the support of coworkers and resources at the network that has helped them deal with pandemic stress.
"It's like a big family here," Oppong said.