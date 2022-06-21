Lower Macungie vacuum theft suspects
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Police in Lehigh County are asking for help finding two suspects involved in the theft of vacuum cleaners. 

State Police out of the Fogelsville Station say the theft happened June 17 around 4:40 p.m. at the Costco on North Krocks Road in Lower Macungie Township. 

Police say the two suspects entered the store, and each placed eight Dyson V10 Cordless Stick vacuum cleaners in their cart. The suspects then exited the store through the emergency exit without paying.

The total loss is estimated at $7,200.

A Costco manager reported to authorities that about one hour before the theft occurred, he took a call inquiring about the inventory make and quantity of cordless and stick vacuums.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper McMurray, PSP Fogelsville Station at (610) 395-1438 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here.

