WILSON, Pa. - Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Northampton County Wednesday.
Crews were called to the two-alarm fire in the 1900 block of Butler Street in Wilson Borough shortly before 2 p.m., according to county dispatchers.
One person who had smoke inhalation was taken to the hospital and then released.
A person with burn injuries was transported to the hospital. That person's condition is unknown.
Two adults and two children were displaced.
No word yet on what may have sparked the fire.