Reported shooting at Walmart

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at the Walmart in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday night, according to township police.

Police responded to the store at the 2600 block of MacArthur Road.

Township police say they are just beginning their investigation.

This story is still developing. WFMZ's Holly Harrar will have more on the story coming up on 69 News at 10.

