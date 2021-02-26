WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at the Walmart in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday night, according to township police.
Police responded to the store at the 2600 block of MacArthur Road.
Township police say they are just beginning their investigation.
WPD on scene of shooting at Walmart. 2 victims taken to hospital. No further information will be released at this time as investigation is just starting. Request media stage across parking lot behind shopping center. Any press conferences will be there.— Whitehall_Township_Police (@Whitehall_PD) February 27, 2021
This story is still developing. WFMZ's Holly Harrar will have more on the story coming up on 69 News at 10.