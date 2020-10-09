EASTON, Pa. - Two members of the same family at Forks Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19, according to an Easton Area School District letter to parents and guardians.
One of the people was last in the building on Friday, Oct. 2, and the other person was last in the building on Thursday, Oct. 8. The school will stay open.
School staff did a deep clean of the affected areas of the building and used additional sanitizer in high-touch areas, according to the letter. Crews also thoroughly cleaned and sanitized the bus.