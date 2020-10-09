coronavirus cases generic

EASTON, Pa. - Two members of the same family at Forks Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19, according to an Easton Area School District letter to parents and guardians.

One of the people was last in the building on Friday, Oct. 2, and the other person was last in the building on Thursday, Oct. 8. The school will stay open.

School staff did a deep clean of the affected areas of the building and used additional sanitizer in high-touch areas, according to the letter. Crews also thoroughly cleaned and sanitized the bus.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.