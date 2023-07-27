WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Hearing from living World War II veterans becomes more and more vital as the years go on.

The Lehigh Valley Veterans History Project has has made it their mission to tell their stories. Two of those living veterans, Jake Ruser and Benjamin Berry, spoke at the Zentz Community Center in Whitehall Township Thursday night.

"If they were interested I'd be glad to tell it," said Ruser.

Ruser was a combat medic with the 4th Infantry Division. He stormed Utah Beach on D-Day, fought through France, and fought in the Battle of the Bulge.

"You'd go out, pick the casualty out from the battlefield, and try to get back to the H station as fast as possible," said Ruser.

Benjamin Berry served in the Quartermaster Corps of George Patton's 3rd US Army. He landed on Omaha Beach and was also at the Battle of the Bulge.

"It was exciting because you're 19 years old. You figure,' oh world, I can change the world.' I was wrong but I tried," said Berry.

Both men sat side by side telling stories from their time in war when they were a mere 19 and 20 years old.

"I turned 19 during the training for the Battle of the Bulge," said Ruser.

Their goal was to tell the public about not only their stories but those of veterans who have passed.

"I would like for the young people to remember that there was a war, we fought the war, and there are still veterans from WWII," said Berry.

The Lehigh Valley Veterans History Project is actively seeking veterans from any war or battle to record their personal stories from battle. If you know anyone, please click here.