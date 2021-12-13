ALLENTOWN, Pa. – An investigation is underway in Allentown after police say two men were shot and killed Sunday night.
It all happened just after 5 p.m. along the 800 block of North Elliger Street — an area that neighbors say is filled with families and young kids.
"My granddaughter spent the weekend with me and she went home at two and then this happened at five," said the neighbor. "It's scary, it really is."
The woman, who didn't want to be identified, said the situation isn't normal for the area.
"I like this neighborhood," she said. "Everybody gets along, we all look out for each other. I mean, this stuff doesn't typically happen around here."
The Lehigh County Coroner's Office identified the two men killed as Kelvin Perez Montolvo, 23, of Hazle Township, Luzerne County, and Jose Salgado, 30, of Allentown.
Police say one of the men was found on North Fourth Street and taken to the hospital. The other was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Both were pronounced dead.
One woman says she heard it all happen just feet away from her front door.
"We were sitting in the living room and we heard gunshots, and me and my cousin, we looked at each other like confusing because it doesn't normally happen around this area," said neighbor Maria Reyes, "and then it was silent for a few moments and then it happened again."
Investigators were back on the scene Monday speaking with people in the area, hoping to figure out what led to the deadly shooting.
Neighbors say they feel crime across the city has increased, leaving them feeling unsettled.
"It kind of makes you wanna move," one said.
Allentown police say anyone who has information about the incident or those involved, should call the department at 610-437-7751 or send a tip through the Tip411 app.