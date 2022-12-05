PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors on Monday night granted preliminary/final land development plan approval for two distribution centers at the southwest corner of Main Street and Van Buren Road. The vote was 4-1.

The vote came six days after the plan was rejected by a 2-2 vote during last Tuesday's meeting. Later in that meeting, the decision was tabled until Monday evening based on the advice of Solicitor Charles Bruno due to Supervisor Michael Mitchell's absence. A deadlocked vote means a motion fails.

The proposal, offered by property owner CLPF MRPI Nazareth LLC, calls for two warehouses ranging from 251,000 square feet to 400,000 square feet on a 52.5-acre land tract.

The plan proposes two entrances off Van Buren Road, and encourages traffic to move from Main Street, down Van Buren to the site's southern entrance.

The project is coordinated with the proposed Carson Lot 100-200 development at 1571 Van Buren Road. This coordination includes the alignment of driveways and a right-turn lane extension at the Van Buren Road and Main Street intersection.

Trucks are expected to directly drive to their docks, but additional areas are available on site. Representatives for the project say this will prevent truck backup on surrounding roads. The applicant's engineer said previously the developer would consider overnight spaces for tenants.

The developer agreed to pay $177,100 in recreation fees, in lieu of open space. It agreed also to make another $134,000 contribution to the township for traffic.

Some other conditions include providing sidewalk, working with the township's Shade Tree Commission and planting 12-foot-high trees in two specific areas, and placing a "Welcome to Palmer Township" sign on the property at the developer's expense.

Other news

Palmer supervisors advance plan for 4-warehouse complex The proposal, known as First Park 33, calls for four buildings ranging from 151,000 square feet to 206,000 square feet on a 66.4-acre land tract.

Also during Monday night's meeting, the board of supervisors approved a conditional-use amendment request for First Park 33 — four distribution warehouses offered by developer FR Newlins Logistics Park LLC.

In addition, supervisors held the first of two scheduled zoning ordinance public hearings. Zoning law stipulates how land can be utilized for residential, commercial, industrial or open space.