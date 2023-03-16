L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Two more warehouses have been proposed off of Route 191 in Lower Nazareth Township, potentially bringing more vehicles to an area already plagued by traffic backups.

A 450,000-square-foot warehouse is planned for 523 Nazareth Pike (Route 191), while a 72,850-square-foot building is proposed for 4215 Lonat Drive, just off the route to Nazareth.

In 2021, 523 Nazareth Pike was acquired by Northampton Farms LLC for $5.28 million. Northampton Farms is an affiliate of Jaindl Land Co.

The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will review the developments at meetings Tuesday and Thursday.

Both developments are not far north of the intersection of Route 191 and Daniels Road (Route 946), a V-junction that holds up rush hour drivers.

The larger warehouse, planned for the west side of Route 191, would generate an estimated 770 daily trips, 270 of them by trucks. That traffic could affect Butztown Road, Hecktown Road, Route 248 and Country Club Road, in addition to Route 191, according to the LVPC draft review.

The Lonat Drive plan is smaller and a few hundred yards to the east of Route 191.

"The applicant proposes construction of a business development for a 72,850-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility," according to the agenda for the meeting Tuesday, March 21, of the LVPC's Comprehensive Planning Committee meeting.

Lonat Drive is on the east side of Nazareth Pike/Route 191. At the entrance of Lonat is the Valley View Diner and a medical office. The proposed warehouse would be near Kitchen Magic at 4243 Lonat, within sight of Route 191.

"The proposal will generate 106 passenger vehicle, and 47 truck trips per day for a total of 153 overall daily trips," according to the LVPC's draft review of the proposal.

"The intersection of Route 191 and the main access road, Lonat Drive, provides access to some industrial freight movement-centric companies. The overall condition and stability of increasing truck traffic along Lonat Drive should be studied, and a capital improvement plan, if not already existing, should incorporate or study Lonat Drive improvements," the review says.

Route 191 is already a congested corridor, the review notes.

The land is used for farming now but is in a General Industrial Zone.

The LVPC's Comprehensive Planning Committee will meet at noon on Tuesday, March 15. The plan will then go to the full commission at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 17.

Both meetings will be held virtually. Agendas and links are available on the commission's website.

The LVPC is an advisory body in this case. Its professional staff will make recommendations which are approved and sometimes altered by the appointed commissioners. Final decisions on land use will be up to Lower Nazareth Township.