ALLENTOWN, Pa. - International Women's Day celebrates the global socio-economic, cultural and political achievements of women.
And a pair of women have recently learned they are being honored as "Women of Influence," by Lehigh Valley Business.
"This award is given to women who have given an impact in their community, not just in their workplace, but the general overall community," said Audra Kahr, the CFO, Chief Operating Officer and Treasurer at Cedar Crest College.
Kahr and her colleague, Valerie Downing, the Vice President of Institutional Advancement at the college, are both recipients of the award this year.
"She has been a blessing to Cedar Crest College and has worked really hard, she's also a mom, so she's doing her mom duties as well," Kahr said.
Both are moms and both sit on several boards and organizations to give back to the community. Kahr says this award means so much, to be recognized.
"I think for women, especially working moms, you don't think this is possible. You can work, you can achieve at high levels. I'm proof to say that it is possible and that if you put your mind to it and work really hard this could happen to you," Kahr said.
But, as we celebrate women around the world, Kahr knows her achievement could not have happened without those who came before her.
"All of the women who have paved the way for myself and Valerie and all the students we serve at Cedar Crest College, they have given us the footprint to the path forward, so to see that, let's look ahead and let's support each other," Kahr said.