Allentown shooting Nov. 1

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two women were injured, one critically, in a shooting in Allentown Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the women were shot around 2 p.m. in the 500 block of North Emery Street, an alley behind North Sixth Street.

A 25-year-old woman was transported from the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

A 24-year-old woman went to the hospital on her own, then was transported to a local trauma center. At last check, she was in critical, but stable condition, according to police.

Investigators said the shooting did not appear to be random.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Allentown police at 610-437-7721. Callers can remain anonymous.

