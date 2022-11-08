Allentown police car

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Two women were shot in Allentown Tuesday night, but police say there is no danger to the community.

Just after 7 p.m., police were responding to a call about a disturbance in the 700 block of St. John Street when they determined a shooting took place.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult female victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

While on scene, a second adult female shooting victim arrived at a local hospital, also suffering from a non-life-threatening injury. 

The investigation is active and ongoing. 

The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call detectives at 610-437-7721 or the police desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1).

Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Facebook page or via the Allentown Police Department website.

