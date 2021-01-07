HELLERTOWN, Pa. - A retired mailman and a dedicated blood donor was the first person to be vaccinated at Saucon Valley Manor in Northampton County.
William Mass, 81, who has donated 11 gallons of blood, says he was glad to get the vaccine, which was administered by Lehigh Valley Health Network.
Twenty residents and staff at the facility got their first dose on Wednesday, LVHN said.
Officials with LVHN says they are working as quickly as possible to get the vaccine into the arms of as many people as they can.