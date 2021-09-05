EASTON, Pa. - All gave some, some gave all. Those are the words carved into the minds of many who reflect on September 11, 2001 even 20 years later.
"All these people came down and just rushed right into the building. They didn't care if it was collapsing, burning or anything. They came down and just said, 'I'm going to do what I have to do to save people," said Brian Fitzgerald, an Army Veteran.
Brian Fitzgerald served in the Army for six years and is a longtime Easton resident. He held a salute for the entire duration of the 9/11 memorial parade.
"I've been in war, and I've been in a fire, so I respect all the people that come down and risk their life," said Fitzgerald.
Giving back to those who give it all is the goal of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. They made a stop in Easton to honor and remember those who died.
"We honor the sacrifice by doing good and we do good by taking care of the greatness of America," said Frank Siller, CEO and Chairman of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
Siller started the foundation after his youngest brother died saving lives on 9/11. It's their mission to support families of fallen service members.
"We decided that God will always defeat evil and that's what we want to do as a foundation is just to take care of these great families that were left behind," said Siller.
Mayor Sal Panto thanked first responders from Easton who ran toward death and destruction all those years ago.
"Our own city firefighters went down to New York to assist with the rescue and clean up. I'm very proud of our fire department, our Police Department and our first responders," said Panto.