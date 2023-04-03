HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Children ran all over a park in Northampton County on Sunday.

More than 200 children ran in the first day of the Healthy Kids Running Series.

They raced at Crawford Park in Hanover Township on a sunny and brisk Sunday.

One organizer says kids as young as two ran in a 50-yard dash.

The non-profit also has two-mile runs for high-schoolers and a Challengers program for kids with special needs.

She says running isn't just about exercise but about building confidence and learning.

"There's so much that running can teach you, so much that running has taught me growing up and when you find yourself in that struggle, it's the things that you tell yourself in that struggle that keeps you going and keeps you going strong," said Kelly Bracetty, with the Bethlehem Healthy Kids Running Series.

She says the group wants to be there for kids and help them live healthily.