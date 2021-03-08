They say hindsight is 2020.
As we mark one year since the pandemic changed life as we know it, people are reflecting on what they believed this time last year.
"Well I never thought that it would last this long,” Sarah Benedick, of Emmaus, said.
And thinking about what they wish they did during the last few days of the old normal.
"Went grocery shopping, bought the Lysol wipes I wanted to buy at Costco. Probably just gone outside a lot more and been with family more,” Sarah Page, of Allentown, said.
A year ago this week, just days before Governor Tom Wolf ordered all non-essential businesses to close, Benedick and her kids visited Bear Creek for a family getaway. Little did they know at the time, but the lifts at ski resorts would soon sit idle for the rest of the season.
"I never thought it would turn into this,” Benedick said.
Susan Kasinecz, like so many others, went to work the Monday before unaware of the work-life changes that were just around the corner. Hers, though, was short-lived.
She decided to retire weeks later after 38 years.
"They keep telling me I can still have my retirement party whenever they go back to work, but they haven't either,” Kasinecz said.
While some gained new hobbies like baking, others decided to spend more time outside.
However, everyone we spoke to agreed they lost the one thing that mattered most.
"How much you miss your family,” Kasinecz said.
"You never know how much you miss people when you're not around them. Really,” Lamar Mckee, of Philadelphia, said.
"Call your loved ones. Talk to your loved ones, tell them you love them because you never know what tomorrow's going to hold,” Page said.
With a return to the old normal on the horizon, it's time to look and plan ahead for brighter days to come.
"Getting some trips in. Going to baseball games,” Kasinecz said.
"Not wearing masks everywhere we have to go, and probably go back to the pool in the summer,” Benedick said.
"Go in the water slide,” Lilly Tumblin, of Emmaus, added.